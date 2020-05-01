On the occasion of the Museum of Modern Art’s Donald Judd retrospective, Paula Cooper Gallery is looking back at the gallery’s long relationship with the artist.

A brass floor piece by Donald Judd featured in the first exhibition at Paula Cooper Gallery in 1968. This work was purchased by Phillip Johnson, donated to the Museum of Modern Art, and is included in the current retrospective. Since 1968, hundreds of Judd’s works have been shown at Paula Cooper Gallery in over fifty exhibitions. The gallery formally represented Judd for six years, from 1985 to 1991. During this significant period, Judd’s market was dramatically transformed and his reputation even further expanded.

The MoMA exhibition reveals Judd’s formal innovation, the great range of his work, and his exceptionally bold use of color in sculpture. The multiplicity on display in Judd is the inspiration for a selection of works in the gallery’s first online Viewing Room. Spanning the artist’s career, the Viewing Room includes important paintings, sculpture in a range of materials, as well as prints and woodblocks.