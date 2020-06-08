Paula Cooper Gallery is pleased to present a selection of works from Sarah Charlesworth’s “Objects of Desire” series in our online Viewing Room. As one of the artist’s most celebrated bodies of work, these vibrant and seductive images propose an iconography of visual culture, as well as the desires and values encoded within.

Employing photography both as medium and subject, Sarah Charlesworth’s work effects a radical deconstruction of cultural imagery. Influenced by the resurgence of Saussurean linguistics in structuralist and post-structuralist thought, Charlesworth developed a semiotic approach to photography, whereby she isolated visual signs to allow for unmediated examination.

For her groundbreaking “Objects of Desire” series, produced between 1983 and 1989, Charlesworth sought to make visible the “shape of desire.” Meticulously excising images from a range of sources—including fashion magazines, pornography, fanzines, and archeological textbooks—she rearranged and re-photographed the cutouts against fields of pure, saturated color. Using a standard format of thirty-by-forty inches, “Objects of Desire” is comprised of five sub-series, each focusing on the colors and formal attributes of a specific cultural arena.