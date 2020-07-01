Created in the summer of 1975, Bruce Conner’s DECK drawings are some of the artist’s very first works in the INKBLOT series—one of his most expansive bodies of works. An intensely meticulous activity, his process began by carefully folding paper along parallel vertical lines. Placing drops of ink, one at a time, and then pressing the fold to create the mirror impression, Conner repeated the action hundreds of times for a single drawing.

The DECK drawings were made for a would-be collaboration with his friend, the poet Michael McClure. DECK was conceived of as a set of cards, each printed with a lithographic reproduction of a single inkblot on one side and a pair of words on the reverse. A person playing with the set would produce different poetic phrases by arranging and rearranging the cards. Though DECK was never completed, Conner returned to his original drawings in the 1990s, reordering them as singles and TRIOS.

