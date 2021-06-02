A sense of place permeates the work of Jennifer Bartlett. From the specific homes and gardens of friends and family, to such universal natural phenomena as the ocean, each new site presents challenges through which to explore the boundaries of her chosen medium. In a group of paintings from the early 2000s that interpret printed maps, Bartlett brings a new cultural and geographical specificity to her exploration of place. By altering and abstracting cartographic conventions, the familiar motifs embedded within are revealed.

Maps hold obvious appeal to Bartlett, who has long been guided by the formal organizational structure of the grid and often worked according to a self-imposed methodological rubric. Interested in the map’s total claim to objectivity, Bartlett has manipulated cartographic representations of countries in Africa and the Middle East that she has not visited, thus avoiding personal associations and enhancing the arbitrary in the topographic signs. On large canvases shaped to mirror the borders of the nations they contain, Bartlett creates contours through the layering of organized marks before tracing a network of intersecting lines indicating roads, rivers, and internal borders across the complex surfaces. By shifting these geographical markers for aesthetic purposes, allowing natural and human-built routes to take unexpected turns, Bartlett questions the presumed objectivity of her source materials, in particular those that claim to depict disputed terrains. In a series of smaller canvases, selected geographic details are freed from the distinctive containers of their national outlines to become places of Bartlett’s own making. The topographical signs have been alternately transformed into painterly abstractions or familiar motifs. Goba, Ethiopia, for example, includes shapes and symbols that have populated Bartlett’s work since the 1970s: the house and the mountain, the triangle and the circle.