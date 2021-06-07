Ida Ekblad is one of the most recognized artists of her generation working today. Her artistic practice comprises a variety of mediums such as painting, sculpture, performance, video, record production, and poetry. For Kunstnernes Hus she has conceived a show that includes highlights from her recent production. The exhibition, entitled “PIKE LÆGGER I OVNEN / GIRL FIRES UP STOVE” is one of Ekblad’s largest exhibitions in Scandinavia to date and presents a comprehensive installation of new paintings, several institutional loans, as well as a substantial series of sculptural works produced for the occasion. A monumental painted bronze sculpture, which is the first of its kind by the artist, premiers outdoors, placed on Kunstnernes Hus’s lawn. It will be a colorful landmark in the urban landscape of Oslo until the end of the year.

The title of the exhibition, “PIKE LÆGGER I OVNEN / GIRL FIRES UP STOVE,” refers to Edvard Munch’s painting of the same name (Pike lægger i ovnen, 1883). It depicts a maid in front of a classical 19th-century iron stove. This motif inspired Ekblad to make a series of sculptures for the 'Autumn’ skylight hall of Kunstnernes Hus as well as install an electrifying mix of paintings in the so-called ‘Spring’ skylight hall. As the artist said about her work, “the futurism of it all is often found in the rear-view mirror.” The paintings on display are on loan from such institutions as the National Museum of Art, Architecture and Design, Oslo, KODE Art Museums and Composer Homes, Bergen, Astrup Fearnley Museum of Modern Art, Oslo, Moderna Museet, Stockholm, as well as a number of important private collections. The exhibition will conclude on August 8th.

Herald St, Galerie Max Hetzler, Karma International, and Peder Lund are proud to support Ida Ekblad’s work.