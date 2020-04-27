Started in 2019, Claire Tabouret’s new series of portraits were initiated in a time when gatherings were frequent and interaction encouraged. The artist finished this new body of work in a context that has fundamentally changed, while we are forced into global lockdown by pandemic. Tabouret’s own outlook on her work has evolved, and these portraits serve as a reminder of the power in community and the importance of remaining connected even while we are separated. Her exhibition, “Siblings,” carries a certain nostalgia made heartrending by the isolation we all experience.

Tabouret’s practice is a navigation of shifting perspectives. Each painting begins from the vantage point of the last, each exhibition from what has come before. But there is always a new departure. The portrait has been central to Tabouret’s work for over a decade. An expansive subject, she has approached the genre in different ways. Fluctuating between the individual and the group, the portrait has always been a vessel, a means for the artist to explore her interiority. Tabouret’s gestural, fluid paintings depict figures floating in imaginary, mystical landscapes with an air of the uncanny. The people are recognizable but the narratives elude us. Illuminated by neon underlayers, her subjects glow from within as we are drawn into the artist’s subjectivity.

