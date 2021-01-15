Perrotin is pleased to present “Time Dilation”, Daniel Arsham’s latest exhibition, encompassing all three floors of our New York gallery. Transporting audiences inside the artist’s universe, the exhibition will introduce visitors to a range of Arsham’s practice that will feature several new bodies of work alongside the artist’s continued exploration of his signature sculptures cast in geological materials.

This exhibition marks the artist’s return to painting following an almost decade-long hiatus. Drawing from the 17th century style of Italian capriccio painting, each work illustrates iconic sculptures from Antiquity rendered as a cultural relic and positioned in a cinematic landscape such as a cave, a tropical jungle, a desert, or an ice cavern.

Following the artist’s presentation at the Musée Guimet in Paris, Arsham continues his investigation of classical statuary — including iconic art historical works such as the Venus of Arles and a Bust of Laocoön — which were made using molds from the Réunion des Musées Nationaux Grand Palais. A new series of characters from the Pokémon universe are arranged throughout the gallery, marking the first major collaboration between a contemporary artist and the Japanese Pokémon company. This convergence between classical antiquity and Pokémon flattens time and suggests a shared language between deities and icons of past and present.