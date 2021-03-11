PULPO GALLERY is pleased to open its new location with a solo show by Spanish artist Jorge Galindo. “Postcard Paintings” will be on view through May 16, 2021.

The exhibition presents new paintings completed in 2020 and 2021 including two works specifically catering to the new Murnau location. Initially conceived as a floral springtime show, these works now unfold all their power in light of the ongoing pandemic.

Jorge Galindo’s Postcard Paintings are of monumental scale. To call them floral still lifes doesn’t do them justice. The combination of silk-screened canvases and dynamic brushstrokes builds a bridge between romantic longing and contemporary painting.

“I like to use postcards as sketches because I am very interested in the old floral imagery which consists of unreal compositions and colours.”, says Galindo.

His fascination with postcards, when viewed against the backdrop of social distancing and isolation, brought about by the COVID pandemic, shines a special light on his work. What’s the meaning of postcards in a time where photos and messages are conveyed via social media, oftentimes before the sender even grasps their meaning? Doesn’t a postcard, handwritten and carefully selected, carry new significance, in a time where special occasions cannot be celebrated in the company of others? What do postcards mean when the journeys from which they greet do not take place?

Galindo’s three decade long practice shows a broad body of work. His Œuvre includes painting, collage, photomontage and gestural abstraction. His training at the Talleres de Arte Actual – part of the non-profit cultural institution Círculo de Bellas Artes of Madrid – proofed a lasting influence. It was here that he first met Julian Schnabel in the 1990s who to this day is a huge admirer of his work. Galindo was born in 1965 in Madrid and works and lives in the province of Toledo, Spain.