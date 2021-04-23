The anonymous artist Rulton Fyder is best known for his recontextualisation of other artists’ works to capture time and emotion in the NFT art realm. Fyder utilizes the sense of familiarity elicited from known significant works in the contemporary art world to add new conceptual layer and imagery and create the works in the NFT realm to create completely new works that document and archive our current society and times while having the artist’s self-inquisitive journey in the rapidly advancing digital age, characterized by the endless circulation, reshuffling, remixing and exchange of ideas.

Through Fyder’s artistic exploration, he has engaged in dialogues with works from his contemporaries and past phenomenal artists who have left marks in the history of conceptual art. Fyder creates works that incorporated found artworks and images from the past key historical events; structuring works around spontaneous relationships between elements and through the work leave ample hints for the viewers to decipher the artist’s intentions.

By applying his profound understanding of the complexity and intricacy in the history of conceptual art, Fyder’s works are of a distinctive artistic lens filled with echoes of other masters’ lens yet through the sharp and acute commentary on the present societal and technological phenomenon, that is undeniably his own.

Exhibition date: June 12–27, 2021