“JUDY RIFKA - A GLANCE THROUGH THE REARVIEW MIRROR” marks the first European retrospective of Judy Rifka’s five-decade long career and will be on view from September 24 until October 31, 2021. The exhibition will present paintings and art works spanning the artist’s entire career from 1974 until today. Rene Ricard analyzed in his famous Article “The Radiant Child” (published in Artforum International from December 1981) Judy Rifka’s sustainable relevance within the American art history as follows: “Is innovation important? […] The trick is to make it appear that the innovator ripped it off from you. A good example of this principle is the case of Judy Rifka’s work at the debut of the 70’s. Her Single Shapes on plywood are among the most important paintings of the decade. Every painter who saw them at the time recognized their influence. She could then be called a painter’s painter if feeding ideas to others is what painters’ painters do. I suspect that it would be a heartbreaking thing to watch others get credit for your invention. Her researches into Constructivist theory were groundbreaking […].”

Judy Rifka was born in 1945 in New York City and was an integral part of the 70’s and 80’s downtown scene of New York. Her works were featured in the 1975 and 1983 Whitney Biennials as well as at documenta 7 in Kassel and in other major exhibitions including at The Museum of Modern Art, New York; San Francisco Museum of Modern Art; Carnegie Mellon University, Pennsylvania; Institute of Contemporary Art, Philadelphia; The New Museum of Contemporary Art, New York; The Brooklyn Museum and at Museum Moderner Kunst Stiftung Ludwig Wien, Vienna.

