UNTIL AUGUST 29, 2021

REGINA. DELLA SCULTURA

Curated by Chiara Gatti and Lorenzo Giusti

GAMeC presents the first retrospective in an Italian museum dedicated to Regina Cassolo Bracchi, one of the most fascinating, innovative, and to this day lesser-known figures of the European artistic panorama of the twentieth century. Two hundred and fifty works—including sculptures, mobiles, drawings, paper models, and notebooks—guide us along an itinerary that unfolds through themes and eras, intertwining her contacts with the avant-garde movements and her biographical events, from the Fascist era through to the postwar boom years.

DAIGA GRANTINA. ATEM, LEHM “FIATO, ARGILLA”

Curated by Sara Fumagalli and Valentina Gervasoni

For her first solo exhibition in an Italian museum, the artist Daiga Grantina has conceived a new body of work with a site-specific spatial concept in the museum’s project room, Spazio Zero. The consistency, composition, adaptability, color, and texture of the materials are offered to the viewer as plastic entities that stimulate our perceptual system.

UNTIL SEPTEMBER 26, 2021

ERNESTO NETO. MENTRE LA VITA CI RESPIRA - SoPolpoVit’EreticoLe

Curated by Lorenzo Giusti

The installation combines an attention to the themes of ecology, rituals and spirituality, characteristic of Neto’s research, with visions and suggestions evoked by comparison with the medieval origins of the Palazzo della Ragione, and its centuries-old history. Conceived as a resting place, on which to lie down or sit and share the experience of taking a break, Neto’s work makes use of locally sourced materials, such as stones and straw, plants, spices, and medicinal herbs.

Please visit the GAMeC website for more information.