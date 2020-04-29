Jim Dine: The Botanical Drawings

April 23 – May 15, 2020

Online Viewing Room

Gray presents Jim Dine’s “Botanical Drawings” in an enhanced online viewing room, presenting twelve works from the series with accompanying text, quotes from the artist, photographs from the studio, and more.

In the 1970s, Jim Dine began to draw from life, working repeatedly from the same models—and from his own image—as a way to translate the visual subtleties that emerge from deep observation. Around this same time, Dine began a study of plants through drawing, a practice that has remained central to his work to this day.

Extending from a tradition of illustration that dates back to the Renaissance, Dine’s botanical drawings are spurred by an insatiable curiosity around the intricacies of nature. “What excites him is the prospect of capturing not just the look of that stem, leaf, or flower in all its particularity, at a defined moment or over a period of time, but of conveying a sense of its growth or decay as an organic substance.”[1] This recognition of time and its effects informs Dines unblinking engagement with his own image. As with the plant, the self-portrait provides the artist with ever-changing source material in which to express markers of time and mortality.

For more information about Jim Dine, please follow this link.

[1]Marco Livingstone, “Jim Dine: Reinventions of the Self,” in Jim Dine: Works, 1977–1996 (Paris: Didier Imbert Fine Art, 1996), n.p.