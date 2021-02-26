“Between the Sky and the Water” is a mid-career retrospective of Janaina Tschäpe (b. Munich, Germany 1973). Tschäpe’s wide-ranging oeuvre is visually connected by a lexicon of forms that array across a variety of media—painting, drawing, installation, sculpture, photography, video, and performance. These varied articulations of her core concepts comprise a holistic cosmology, a gesamtkunstwerk (a total work of art), a grand evolutionary opera where each piece plays a supporting role, subsumed by the totality of the body. Recurring themes persist—Kafkaesque metamorphosis and transformation, a feminist resistance to the perpetual policing of the female body, a collapsing of scale undifferentiating the grand cosmos from the infinitesimal cellular, an excavation of the nature of landscape—but always, most importantly, is an exploration of painting as a way of understanding the world.

Travelling from deep sea to land to space, the terrain is constantly shifting and yet the same, like a creature tropically and symbiotically adapting to whatever environment they find themselves inhabiting. Atmospherically sliding between the figurative and the abstract, the work invites your eye to travel, free of regard for chronology, or need of narrative.

Paul Klee said, “Drawing is a line taken for a walk.” We invite you to wander and let your eye take you for a walk through the ethereal, existential landscapes of Janaina Tschäpe’s world.

