For his eighth solo exhibition with Sean Kelly Gallery, “Existential Time”, Joseph Kosuth has developed a series of installations that address the problem of time and existence, emphasizing the lack, limitations, and abundance of meaning that surrounds the experience of being in time, past and present.

Over the last six months, time—how we experience it and how we perceive it—has shifted irrevocably for each of us, making the timing of this exhibition, which was supposed to have opened in March before the pandemic descended upon us, even more appropriate and poignant.

This presentation of three separate bodies of work: “Existential Time,” “Illumination (Existential Time)” and “Quoted Clocks,” all from 2020, investigates time and existence through a variety of references from other writers. Kosuth’s reflection on time in this exhibition stems from both a personal and philosophical concern with finding meaning within the various contexts and narratives life provides. It is thus also an investigation into the process of making meaning in artistic practice.

“As artists we all begin to construct with what is given. We appropriate fragments of meaning from the detritus of culture and construct other meanings, which are our own.” –Joseph Kosuth

On view September 10 – October 24, 2020. Please visit skny.com for more information.