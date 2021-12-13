The Other Side of Silence, Hrair Sarkissian’s first mid-career survey, reveals the artist’s timely exploration of the histories of disappearance, the architecture of violence and that which exists in the interstices, withheld from official record or history. Taking audiences on an expansive journey through the hollowed squares of Aleppo, Latakia and Damascus, across the skies above Palmyra and over the snow-covered post-industrial landscapes of modern-day Armenia, the exhibition brings together two major new commissions by the artist and more than a dozen of his most significant bodies of work from the past 15 years.

Captivated by the possibilities of image making, Sarkissian has long worked with analogue photography. The use of a large-format camera to produce life-sized photographs reflects the artist’s interest in the role that ‘chance’ plays in capturing concealed narratives through lens-based media. Spanning photography, moving image, sculpture, sound and installation, Sarkissian’s practice creates meditative dreamscapes in some moments; deathscapes in others—sites where the muted voice, absent from the frame, is temporarily offered space to breathe.

Hrair Sarkissian: The Other Side of Silence is organised by Sharjah Art Foundation, Bonniers Konsthall, Stockholm, and the Bonnefanten, Maastricht. The exhibition is curated by Dr Omar Kholeif, Director of Collections and Senior Curator, Sharjah Art Foundation; Dr Theodor Ringborg, Artistic Director, Bonniers Konsthall; and Stijn Huijts, Artistic Director, the Bonnefanten. After its presentation at Sharjah Art Foundation, the exhibition travels to Bonniers Konsthall, where it will be on view from 26 April to 19 June 2022, and then to the Bonnefanten Museum, where it will be on view from 17 November 2022 to 14 May 2023.

