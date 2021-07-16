As the title suggests, the exhibition provides an insight into Polke’s cosmos as a photographer. At the same time, it is a tribute to the first museum retrospective of Sigmar Polke’s photography in the US—the exhibition tour “When Pictures Vanish”—that Paul Schimmel organized at the end of the 1990s and, of course, a tribute to the artist himself, who would have celebrated his eightieth birthday this year.

The exhibition features fifty works—starting with the early everyday stagings, through complex photographic manipulations and overpaintings that characterize “Polkography,” to the later alchemical-experimental abstractions, “Polkochemistry.” Among the highlights of the exhibition is the ten-part work “Übermalung eines Bildes—Winterlandschaft,” a sequence that clearly reveals the multifaceted nature of his photography.

Accompanying the exhibition is a catalogue with a text by Siegfried Gohr.

Visit Sies + Höke’s website for more information: www.sieshoeke.com