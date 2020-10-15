Monika Sprüth and Philomene Magers invite you to tour the current exhibition by Andreas Gursky at the Berlin gallery through these selected images and video walkthroughs.

The exhibition presents a substantial group of new photographs by Andreas Gursky, his first new body of work in almost three years, in which he takes up a range of themes that he has investigated for decades. Despite the continuity in theme and subject matter—our built environment and humankind’s impact on the natural world—the new pictures embed his analyses in current events, offering altered settings and situations to explore.

Alongside his new works, previous pictures such as Utah and Tokyo (both 2017) are also on display, and the exhibition overall offers a chance to observe a range of continuities and new developments in the artist’s oeuvre.

Coinciding with the physical exhibition is “Space is Time,” an online show featuring a selection of works by Andreas Gursky that deal with the fascination of time and space.

Exhibited for the first time at the Berlin gallery, the group of new photographs will join many of his most iconic works for the artist’s retrospective at MdbK Leipzig in December 2020.

“Andreas Gursky” runs from September 12 through November 14, 2020.

