Stephen Friedman Gallery presents a special exhibition in October 2020 in celebration of its twenty-fifth anniversary. Taking place in both galleries on Old Burlington Street in Mayfair, its home since 1995, this unique event showcases the diversity of the gallery program by celebrating its history whilst also looking ahead to the future.

New and historic works by each of the gallery’s twenty-nine artists feature in the show. Many of the artists in the exhibition—notably Mamma Andersson, Yinka Shonibare CBE and David Shrigley—have been with the gallery from its infancy, marking a long and fruitful collaboration over the past three decades. Works include a new and highly naturalistic painting by Kehinde Wiley that continues the artist’s investigation into the hierarchies and conventions of classical portraiture; a hand-painted series of unique works made specially for the exhibition by David Shrigley that references the longevity of the gallery’s history with typical, irreverent humor; a new autobiographical painting by Denzil Forrester inspired by his childhood memories of Grenada; a new figurative painting by Deborah Roberts of an African-American adolescent exploring themes of race, identity and gender politics; and a new painting by Lisa Brice that continues the artist’s interrogation of the male gaze.

An illustrated catalogue looking back at the past twenty-five years accompanies the show, with contributions including texts by Mamma Andersson, Marcia Fortes, Jennifer Higgie, Howard Rachofsky and David Shrigley.

To mark the anniversary, the gallery has also recently announced the representation of three new artists: Marina Adams, Leilah Babirye and Holly Hendry. Each artist adds a new dimension to the program with their practice: American artist Marina Adams creates paintings and works on paper that feature vibrantly-colored shapes arranged in abstract configurations; Ugandan artist Leilah Babirye makes sculptures and paintings that address issues surrounding identity, sexuality and human rights; and British artist Holly Hendry creates large site-responsive sculptures and installations concerned with what lives beneath the surface, from hidden underground spaces to the interior workings of the body. Adams and Babirye will have solo exhibitions at Stephen Friedman Gallery in early 2021.

To coincide with “25 Years,” the gallery is also presenting respective solo exhibitions by Holly Hendry and Denzil Forrester. Initially intended for Frieze London and Frieze Masters, these projects will be realized in a specially designed space at 30 Old Burlington Street in October.

List of artists: Marina Adams, Mamma Andersson, Juan Araujo, Tonico Lemos Auad, Leilah Babirye, Jonathan Baldock, Stephan Balkenhol, Claire Barclay, Lisa Brice, Melvin Edwards, Andreas Eriksson, Manuel Espinosa, Denzil Forrester, Tom Friedman, Kendell Geers, Wayne Gonzales, Channing Hansen, Holly Hendry, Thomas Hirschhorn, Jim Hodges, Ilona Keserü, Rivane Neuenschwander, Ged Quinn, Deborah Roberts, Yinka Shonibare CBE, David Shrigley, Jiro Takamatsu, Kehinde Wiley and Luiz Zerbini.

Find out more about the exhibition here.