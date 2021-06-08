“trust & confusion” is an exhibition about the conversation of certainty and chance; the transformative power of bodies, intangibles, and ephemeral encounters; music and magic; and the luck of being alive, with all the concerns that come with it. The exhibition unfolds over several episodes in an evolving, accumulating configuration, presenting more than 20 newly commissioned works from an intergenerational, international, and cosmopolitan group of artists.

As you enter the exhibition, you’ll discover the sounds of birds and humans conversing; a short splash of dance; a posture reminiscent of a public sculpture in Hong Kong; melodies sung by a group of tone-deaf singers; a molecule striking a new olfactory possibility; foam mattresses transmitting the sound of one’s own radio, among others. As a tribute to the bare human voice as the most vibrant and direct form of communication, a weekly release of voices by artists, writers, poets, and choreographers is made available on www.trusting.hk.

During this 8-month exhibition, artworks will grow and evolve in the day room, while solo or duo presentations will debut in the night room for each episode. Changes will take place after each full moon with performances and other happenings.