‘’For me is not interesting to show what it’s there, for me it’s interesting to show what’s also there. The subtext. I try to see what’s behind the people around me. What’s behind the surface.’’ Says Burgert. ‘’ Painting is a visual media; how can I show what’s behind the surface visually. Maybe it’s a very little thing, sometimes I make very little gestures, sometimes I make very it dramatic. It's interesting for me to see what’s behind the scene, and not only the bad things, also the good things’’

Burgert uses both large surfaces with great visual impact and smaller canvases for a deeper examination into individual subjects, with portraits of mystique characters. If they were under a microscope. Burgert has the quality to introduce us to a visual collection of events and individuals in which we can identify us with. His paintings reveal human figures dressed in odd costumes, decorated faces, and obscure objects. What is carcass and what is alive is often unclear. Darkness looms in the paintings of Burgert, which reminds the viewer of the dangerous play of life and death. It's clear to see references of renaissance and the Flemish masters such as Hieronymus Bosch are apparent in Burgert’s paintings.

Burgert uses a very strong and bold palette. Colour is for Burgert very abstract. ‘’In the end, we feel colour more than we think colour.’’ The viewer thinks about the narrative in Burgert’s paintings. Us as viewers spend time deciphering the meaning of objects, figures, and backgrounds. But colour is something we feel not something we think about. For Burgert colour a way of maintaining of abstract language in the painting that in the end leaves a residue of feeling and emotions. And therefore, create a special atmosphere. An atmosphere which only can be experienced in real life viewing of his works.

Jonas Burgert was born in 1969 in Berlin, Germany where he lives and works. He graduated in 1996 from The Academy of Fine Arts (UdK), Berlin and consecutively studied for a post graduate title (Meisterschueler) under Professor Dieter Hacker. Recent solo exhibitions include Sinn Frisst, ARP Museum, Bahnhof am Rolandseck, Remagen, DE(2020); Gemäldegalerie der Akademie der bildenden Künste, Vienna, AT (2017); Museo D’Arte Moderna di Bologna (MAMbo), Bologna, IT (2017); Hannover Kestnergesellschaft, Hannover, DE (2017); Kunsthalle Krems, Krems an der Donau, AT (2011) and Hamburger Bahnhof, Berlin, DE (2008). Major group exhibitions include The Museum of Modern Art Gunma, Gunma, JP (2017); Somerset House, London, UK (2016) and Pivot Art + Culture, Seattle, US (2015). His work is in major public and private collections internationally including Denver Art Museum, Denver, US; Hamburger Kunsthalle, Hamburg, DE; Museum of Contemporary Art, Denver, US and Rubell Family Art Collection, Miami, US.