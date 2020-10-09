From 16 July, 2020 through 31 January, 2021, TANK Shanghai presents “More, More, More,” a large-scale international exhibition featuring new commissions and existing artwork by 31 domestic and international artists and groups. For many of the artists, this will be their first showing in China and/or Asia.

Curated by Passing Fancy (X Zhu-Nowell and Frederick Nowell) with the support of Elise Armani, and organized by TANK Shanghai,“More, More, More” works against theoretical traditions that fuse knowledge with sight, opening the field of artistic experience to a diversity of phenomena. The exhibition features works by Sophia Al-Maria, Art Labor, Cecilia Bengolea, Dora Budor, Cheng Xinyi, Claudia Comte, Chelsea Culprit, Jesse Darling, Allison Janae Hamilton, Hao Liang, Huang He, Irena Haiduk, Brook Hsu, Devin Kenny, Mire Lee, Ghislaine Leung, Ad Minoliti, Jota Mombaça, Mountain River Jump!, Lisa Naftolin with Alex Mcleod, Laure Prouvost, Pamela Rosenkranz, Victoria Sin, Jenna Sutela, Tan Jing, Cecilia Vicuña, Nicole Wermers, Wong Kit Yi, Zhang Ruyi, and Zhao Yao.

“More, More, More” features art that works to open the field of artistic experience to a diversity of phenomena. In ways large and small, the artists and collectives in this exhibition break from the grim persistence of philosophical traditions that fuse knowledge with sight, allowing for new possible meanings, re-affixed to the body, to emerge.

“More, More, More” is organized in three and a quarter “phrases,” a term lifted from music theory. The first phrasing began in July 2020, and the exhibition will continue to develop, grow, transform, crescendo, and diminuendo until early 2021.

TANK Shanghai is a nonprofit institution and a pioneering and multifunctional art center. Through contemporary art exhibitions and events, the public is invited to closely experience art, architecture, the city, nature and the exceptional Huangpu river view.