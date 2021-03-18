Te Tuhi presents “A Very Different World,” (AVDW), an international group exhibition from curator Ngahiraka Mason (Tūhoe, Te Arawa, Ngāti Pango) until May 9, 2021, at the Auckland, New Zealand gallery.

If visiting art museums have been casualties of COVID-19, the artists in AVDW are recipients of opportunities for creating responses to this moment in history. “A Very Different World” brings to light changed realities and unprecedented difficulties catalysed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Newly commissioned works by 18 artists reflect personal experiences of the past year, focusing on hope and wellbeing and an opportunity to develop practices of appreciation and reconnection.

As a whole, the exhibition acknowledges how artists are engaging in an altered world, working out new cultural and philosophical standpoints responsive to this moment of change. The range of perspectives is intergenerational and multidisciplinary, including photography and painting, sculpture, textiles, ceramic, film, and installation.

Works by artists from Aotearoa New Zealand, Tonga, Canada, and Hawai‘i, whose practices engage with art history, the continuity of indigenous knowledge and practices, food sovereignty, and environmental politics, showing the heightened significance of these concerns amidst the global pandemic.

Artists include Emily Parr, Jasmine Tuiā, Tanya Te Miringa Te Rorarangi Ruka, Aaron Scythe, Arielle Walker, Dion Hitchens, Elliot Collins, Hiria Anderson, Jaimie Waititi, Kereama Hohua, Reuben Paterson, Russ Flatt, Maraea Timutimu, Visesio Siasau, Verna Apio-Takashima, Jordan Snyder, Kent Monkman, and Lisa Boivin.

Mason was the curator of the inaugural Honolulu Biennial in 2017, and spent fifteen years as Indigenous Curator, Māori Art at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki. Mason travelled to New Zealand from her home in Honolulu, Hawai’i to open the exhibition.

“A Very Different World” is presented by Te Tuhi in association with Auckland Arts Festival Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki and the New Zealand Maritime Museum Hui Te Ananui a Tangaroa.

Exhibition date: February 13 – May 9, 2021