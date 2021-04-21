“I have entered a new place, slightly unsure. Actually, through making paintings you engage with questions you are unsure about. My struggle with Jamaica: I don’t know it and I know it. I have this romantic vision of it and a lot of the painting is fighting that romance” —Hurvin Anderson

Hurvin Anderson: “Anywhere but Nowhere” brings together new landscape paintings and ongoing work from the artist’s celebrated “barbershop” series, which he began in 2005. This combination of interiors in Britain and exteriors in Jamaica, including sketches and preparatory materials from both series, connects Anderson’s way of working and thinking across subject matter. The multiple studies and recurring viewpoints testify to his methodical and continuous examination of formal characteristics and abstraction, even as he addresses compelling social themes. Born in Birmingham, England, to parents of Jamaican descent, Anderson confronts the Carribean island nation with the distance and nostalgia of the diaspora. His barbershop paintings depict the intimacy of gathering marked by such small-scale, émigré businesses, while the landscapes take on the conundrum of tourism. Anderson sights the simultaneous development and dereliction caused by the travel industry in the recurring views of perforated limestone remnants overgrown with foliage. The monumental, multi-canvas panorama No one remembers, 2021, made expressly for the Arts Club’s gallery, combines the specificity of recognizable mural signage and political motifs with abstract fields to counter any tendency to slip into the comfort of idylls.

Exhibition date: April 9 – August 7, 2021