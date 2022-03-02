The Bennett Prize call for entries opens April 18 and will award $50,000 to a woman figurative realist painter.

Women figurative realist painters looking to take their work to the next level are invited to apply for the $50,000 Bennett Prize, the largest offered solely to women painters.

The call for entries runs from Apr. 18 – Oct. 7, 2022. Full details can be found at www.thebennettprize.org, and an informational video can be found at youtu.be/6eIAjlUyLjY.

The Bennett Prize is designed to propel a woman painter's career to broader recognition. Ten finalists are chosenamong the entrants, and ultimately one grand prize winner and one first runner up, by a four-member jury, which this year is comprised of world-renowned artists, Julie Bell and Zoey Frank; director of the Frye Art Museum, Joseph Rosa; and Steven Bennett, co-founder of The Prize.

The grand prize winner receives $25,000 each year for two years, so she has needed time to create her solo show, which will travel the country. The first runner up receives $10,000. The Prize helps level the playing field for women artists. Works by women artists are collected and shown less frequently by galleries and museums and, when they are purchased, the prices paid are typically far less than those paid to artists who are men.

Steven Alan Bennett, of San Antonio, Texas, co-founded the prize in 2016 with Dr. Elaine Melotti Schmidt. The married couple is among the country’s top collectors of figurative realist art. They have established a $3 million fund at The Pittsburgh Foundation to ensure that The Prize will be awarded every two years in perpetuity.

The Prize is not open to hobbyists or students, or to artists whose work has been sold for $25,000 or more, or who have received an award, prize, or other recognition for their art in that amount.