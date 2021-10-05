The Fondation Louis Vuitton presents The Morozov Collections, one of the world’s foremost collections of Impressionist and Modern art. On view through February 22, 2022, this major international exhibition will bring together in Paris 200 masterpieces from the French and Russian modern art collection of the brothers Mikhail and Ivan Morozov. This is the first time the collection has traveled outside of Russia since its creation at the turn of the 20th century.

Installed across all of the galleries in the Fondation Louis Vuitton’s iconic Frank Gehry building,The Morozov Collections will bring together a selection of works by renowned French artists including Manet, Rodin, Monet, Pissarro, Toulouse-Lautrec, Renoir, Sisley, Cézanne, Gaugin, Van Gogh, Bonnard, Denis, Maillol, Matisse, Marquet, Vlaminck,Derain and Picasso alongside Russian masters including Repin, Vrubel, Korovin, Golovin, Serov, Larionov, Goncharova, Malevich, Mashkov, Konchalovsky, Outkine, Saryan and Konenkov. Conceived by Anne Baldassari, the exhibition’s chief curator, The Morozov Collection will include astonishing discoveries and memorable moments, with a unique design that evokes historical references and highlights the timeless nature of works that exemplify the emerging artistic modernity of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

For the first and only time, the Music Room in Ivan Morozov’s Moscow mansion will be presented outside the State Hermitage Museum as part of a special exhibition design and installation that marks the ending of the presentation of the Morozov works. Consisting of a monumental decorative installation of seven panels commissioned by Ivan Morozov in 1907 from Maurice Denis on the subject of The Story of Psyche (1908-1909), and of four sculptures by Aristide Maillol, the Music Room will provide a rare window into the life of the prominent collector.