The Green Family Art Foundation is pleased to announce its inaugural exhibition “Black Bodies, White Spaces: Invisibility & Hypervisibility,” an exhibition curated by curator Aindrea Emelife, opening on October 9, 2021 and remaining on view until January 27, 2022.

“What we see is political. Taking up space is resistance. Walking through the gallery space hung with pictures, museum-goers act out and internalize a version of history... what happens when this space is infiltrated by those history has sought to exclude? With Black Bodies, White Spaces: Invisibility & Hypervisibility we see the coming together of artists exploring the Black body in painting and posit how doing so is a form of resistance.” – Aindrea Emelife, curator

The artwork in this exhibition depicts a legacy of artists who have expanded the artistic language and public understanding of the role and function of ‘Black art’. From David Hammons’ seminal, politicized printing plate body prints to Henry Taylor’s Guernica-style bandit scene, to Jadé Fadojutimi’s explorations of the body and gesture through abstraction, this show extols the variability of the body and the modes of representing Blackness through it.

The foundation’s mission is to provide a venue for, make grants to museums for the benefit of, and educate others about contemporary artists we believe communicate important ideas that are relevant and discussion worthy today and in the future.

The exhibition is located at 150 Manufacturing Street Suite 214, Dallas, TX 75207. Admission is free, vaccination and wearing a mask is required for entry. For press inquiries, please reach out to info@greenfamilyartfoundation.org or call 214-274-5646.

For more info visit www.greenfamilyartfoundation.org.