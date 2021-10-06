The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA presents Andy Warhol: Selections from the Luckman Permanent Collection, now on view through February 27th, 2022.

This exhibition, containing over 70 works, presents an expansive dive into Andy Warhol's most renowned and prolific periods of creation via Polaroids, gelatin prints, and never-before-exhibited silkscreens. Andy Warhol's contribution to the art world as a unique interpreter of American culture catapulted him to international fame and cemented him as an iconic figure well beyond the realms in which he worked. Born in Pittsburgh to immigrant Slovak parents, he began his career as a commercialillustrator in New York City and later evolved into the most celebrated pop artfigure of all time.

Although best known for his celebrity portrait silkscreens, Warhol also workedwith video, installation, and photography. The subjects of his Polaroid and gelatin print photographs range from celebrity friends to casual acquaintances to objects that fascinated him; these photos served as inspiration for his paintings and silkscreens. Warhol's first-ever solo painting exhibition (comprising entirely of his Campbell's soup can silkscreens) took place in 1962 right here in Los Angeles, and it is with great pride that we present this exhibition that includes 10 recently-acquired silkscreens representing a comprehensive survey of his illustrative career: the Cowboys & Indian series, the Campbell's Soup series, and some of his more intimate and rarely seen works are among the selections that are on view at the Luckman. Also included are Warhol's personal Polaroids and photographs of recognizable figures such as fashion designers Sonia Rykiel, Carolina Herrera, and Halston, film legend Bette Davis, heirJohn Paul Getty III, and performance artist Joey Arias, among others.

For more information visit: www.luckmanarts.org