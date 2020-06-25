Tim Van Laere Gallery is pleased to present the group show Enjoy and Take Care! with works by Bram Demunter, Marcel Dzama, Armen Eloyan, Gelatin, Adrian Ghenie, Kati Heck, Anton Henning, Tomasz Kowalski, Friedrich Kunath, Edward Lipski, Jonathan Meese, Ryan Mosley, Tal R, Peter Rogiers, Ben Sledsens, Ed Templeton, Rinus Van de Velde, Aaron Van Erp, Henk Visch and Anke Weyer. It’s a generous show, both towards the artists and the public. As the title indicates, we want to share some joy and celebrate our artists, who are as always our main priority.