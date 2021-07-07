Tim Van Laere Gallery presents its first solo exhibition of Dennis Tyfus, titled “Satellite of Lard”. In this exhibition, Tyfus presents a new series of drawings, sculptures, installations and sound works.

The practice of Dennis Tyfus encompasses a wide range of artistic media and visual images. These range from drawings, installations, videos, magazines and books to music, vinyl publications, his own radio show, concerts and performances. Everything in his oeuvre flows into everything else, with no fixed definitions, no beginning or end. In this regard, he draws heavily on the work of such artists as Dieter Roth, Jim Shaw and Wim T. Schippers. By combining elements from his own psyche with various elements from high and low culture and by approaching them on an equal footing, he creates a universe in which the personal, the everyday and the uncanny come together. His works often find their origin in the artist’s subconscious thought process and take shape through a process of improvisation in which Tyfus only allows himself to be limited by his choice of medium and place. He gathers his diverse artistic practice under the label Ultra Eczema, which can take the most varied forms: an UE50 tattoo on the knuckles of the artist’s right hand, for instance, or the road sign with the text Ultra Eczema 100 that was placed on the corner of the street near the Middelheim Museum. The latter work also illustrates the importance of language and recontextualization within Tyfus’s oeuvre.

Drawings occupy a central position in the exhibition. The speed of the medium of drawing and its private character agree with Tyfus’s artistic-activist temperament. That is why he draws incessantly in small and large formats. Tyfus himself calls his drawings Up and Downgrades. As in his performances, the character of the artist himself takes the leading role in these drawings. This character is distorted and bastardized according to the role he assumes. A wide range of sources from the artist’s environment fills these drawings. These sources can be both poetic and rebellious: fragments from magazines and novels, films, soaps, reactions to far-right movements and depictions of his own nightmares, which he displays with the same intensity as Goya and Fuseli before him.