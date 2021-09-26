Tina Kim Gallery is pleased to present its second solo exhibition of Kim Tschang-Yeul S(1929-2021), The Stillness of Water, on view from September 9th through October 16th, 2021. The exhibition focuses on Kim’s different modes of forms and media through the artist’s experimental paintings that were mostly produced between the 1980s and 1990s. In 2019, the gallery presented Kim’s first solo exhibition with works from the 1960s to 1980s. This 2021 exhibition continues to follow his work chronologically, engaging with sides of Kim which have yet to be fully investigated and digging deeper into the nuances of his practice. The exhibition will carefully examine the evolution of the artist’s signature motif: the drop of water.

Lifelike yet mystical, each motif embodies an abdication of the self. It also mirrors the artist’s memories of war and acts of meditation. As Kim comments, “To paint water drops is to erase all memories, all evils, and the anguish [to be] destroyed with water.”

The Stillness of Water encapsulates the evolution of this motif, navigating the various experimentations Kim underwent with his work. From its sublime conception in 1971, Kim has wrestled with his singular imagery in a multitude of ways. From material to form, technique and execution, Kim has pushed the water drop to its utmost limits.

It is an honor and a privilege to exhibit the work of Kim Tschang-Yeul, and Tina Kim Gallery would like to commemorate his legacy by presenting a holistic vision of Kim’s discipline. His water drops, the depths and waves of his practice and career, define the highest qualities one can achieve through artistry.