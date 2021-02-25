TOTAH presents “Pale Fires”, a solo exhibition by TR Ericsson, on view from February 11th through April 25th, 2021.

The works of TR Ericsson are wildly personal and biographical. Almost archival, he incorporates family snapshots, letters, and recordings of his mother, in an effort to reconstruct her tragic life, which ended in suicide in 2003. The multimedia character of Ericsson's works take on a heightened significance in light of his chosen subject-matter. Nicotine stains the surface of a pristine panel; funerary ashes mingle with graphite to portray the silkscreen image of a haunting childhood memory. Every work implies dissolution by fire.

Characterization and plot interweave with Ericsson's materials, like the incense and invocations of a séance. A despairing letter written by the artist's mother invokes her personal trauma, which was then inherited and re- framed by the artist. Crackle & Drag (2015), the film from which the letter derives, is a magic lantern that tries to recover time past even as it moves ineluctably forwards. Invoking Sylvia Plath, as much as The Replacements, Ericsson's film shows how time is born and dies in an accretion of synchronicities.

Ericsson’s work enacts a kind of deconstructed sorcery, resurrecting a deceased loved one only to make clear the impossibility of doing so. The sense of loss that fills his work telescopes history as much as it parallels it.

Crackle & Drag screens every Saturday at 5:00PM or by appointment. Please email info@davidtotah.com to reserve a seat.

TR Ericsson (born Cleveland, 1972) uses the story of his mother to present a complex portrait of post-industrial life in America. His work has appeared in solo and group exhibitions with The Cleveland Museum of Art, OH; The Dallas Museum of Art, TX; SCAD Museum of Art, GA; and the Kunsthalle Marcel Duchamp, Switzerland. Ericsson’s work is in the permanent collections of the Whitney Museum of American Art, MoMA Library, the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Dallas Museum of Art, the Yale University Library (Special Collections) and the Progressive Art Collection as well numerous private collections. He has lived and worked in Brooklyn, New York, for over 20 years.