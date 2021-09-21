Located just a few miles from downtown San Francisco, The Hunters Point Naval Shipyard is a thriving community of artistic diversity, and the home to some three hundred artists. Spring and Fall Open Studios have been a highlight for the past thirty years as we welcome thousands of visitors to explore, experience and collect. We each take our role as an artist very seriously. This is our mission, our responsibility.

Featured artists include: Sharon Beals, Maeve Croghan, Paul Gibson, Nyya Lark, Linda Larson, Brian Moore, Dennis Parlante, Rhonel Roberts, Wendy Robushi, Nikki Vismara, Jon Vohr, and Jenny M.L. Wantuch.

Please visit our website for more information: www.12artists.net