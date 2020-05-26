Flora Yukhnovich: The Venice Paintings

Last year, Victoria Miro established a studio space in Venice for invited artists to spend extended time in the historic city and make new bodies of work. During a recent residency, Flora Yukhnovich used the opportunity to engage more fully with Venetian culture. Her sources include the music of Vivaldi and the memoirs of Casanova, in addition to one of her key influences, Giovanni Battista Tiepolo, whose works she was able to study firsthand to create the new paintings for this exhibition.