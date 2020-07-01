Secundino Hernández: Dreaming of Wild Honey

23 June–25 July 2020

Victoria Miro on Vortic

One of the most dynamic painters of his generation, Secundino Hernández is celebrated for a spirited enquiry into the language, history and enduring potential of abstraction.

New works made especially for this presentation continue the Spanish artist’s investigation into the vocabulary of painting – line, form, gesture and colour – and historical classifications of the medium – action and colourfield painting – to create images that, radiating a sense of urgency, explore not only their own process of creation but our responses to a painted surface.