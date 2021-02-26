Titled after an eponymous 2017 work by Paula Rego, “The Sky was Blue the Sea was Blue and the Boy was Blue” presents blue works by nineteen Victoria Miro artists and explores the colour’s broad symbolic and conceptual associations through a range of media. The exhibition looks at artists working with blue not merely as a colour, but as an essential element to the work’s meaning and interpretation, as a compositional device, or to suggest a particular mood or atmosphere.

The exhibition includes new works by Jules de Balincourt, Ali Banisadr, Idris Khan, NS Harsha, Secundino Hernández, Chris Ofili and Flora Yukhnovich, and key examples by Milton Avery, Ilse D’Hollander, Chantal Joffe, John Kørner, Isaac Julien, Celia Paul, Grayson Perry, Howardena Pindell, Tal R, Paula Rego, Do Ho Suh and Sarah Sze.

From the earliest uses of lapis lazuli in Ancient Egypt, through the Renaissance when the semi-precious stone was used to create ultramarine, a colour so venerated it was reserved to represent the Virgin and denote her heavenly robes, to Picasso’s Blue Period and Yves Klein’s patented IKB, blue has occupied a special place in visual culture. Used to signify both the emotional and elemental, worlds of mind and weather, harmony and sadness, blue’s complex and shifting associations culturally are equalled by its elusive qualities in the natural world.

“The Sky was Blue the Sea was Blue and the Boy was Blue” is available to view on Victoria Miro on Vortic February 24 – March 31, 2021.