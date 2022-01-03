Victoria Miro is delighted to present “The Forgotten,” a major exhibition by Paula Rego. Held across the entirety of its Wharf Road spaces, the gallery’s first solo exhibition by the artist brings together significant individual works and important series, many rarely shown, drawn principally from the past twenty years.

Celebrated as a peerless storyteller, Paula Rego has often brought immense psychological insight and imaginative power to the stories that we try to suppress or tell ourselves only in private. Testament to a career spent exploring these hidden narratives and their associated stigmas, “The Forgotten” encircles themes and subjects that are often masked or concealed—out of politeness or embarrassment—such as mental illness and old age.

“The Forgotten” is accompanied by a book, published on January 18, 2022, illustrated with all works in the exhibition and featuring a new text by the novelist, playwright, and poet Deborah Levy. For more information visit, online.victoria-miro.com/paula-rego-london-2021/.