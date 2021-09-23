Shadi Al-Atallah, Ana Benaroya, Kyle Coniglio, Nash Glynn, Kudzanai-Violet Hwami, Doron Langberg, Sola Olulode, Didier William.

As part of the OUT Collective on Vortic, Victoria Miro presents an exhibition of works selected by Kudzanai-Violet Hwami, Doron Langberg and Russell Tovey.

Inspired by conversations over the past few months about the revival of queer figurative painting, especially coming from a younger generation of artists, the exhibition celebrates eight painters that have embraced the queer canon, looking back into the history of figurative painting and making it their own.

A portion of profits from sales of this exhibition will benefit Queercircle, a London-based LGBTQ+ led charity working at the intersection of arts, culture and social action.

Queercircle board members Russell Tovey and Kudzanai-Violet Hwami, and artist Doron Langberg have each invited two artists to participate; Hwami and Langberg have also contributed works. The exhibition has been conceived by Queercircle co-chair and Victoria Miro partner Glenn Scott Wright.

The exhibition is presented exclusively on Vortic, the leading extended reality (XR) platform for the art world.