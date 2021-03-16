Vito Schnabel Gallery presents “Robert Nava: Angels”, the first New York solo exhibition for the Brooklyn-based artist. Angels will debut a new series of paintings devoted to the archetype of the seraphim, the winged figure that has animated art history since the early Christian era of the 4th century. With these works, the angel takes its place in Nava’s contemporary visual mythos, joining riotously colored monsters, knights, and chimerical beings that populate his deceptively carefree canvases and works on paper.

On view through April 10, “Angels” will inaugurate Vito Schnabel’s second New York City exhibition space, located at 455 West 19th Street in the Chelsea Arts District.

Robert Nava has attracted international attention for a vibrant and mischievous approach to figuration in which hybrid creatures pulsate in electric colors within the frames of large-scale paintings. Deceptively spontaneous, these images – heroes in battle brandishing their swords, beasts breathing fire, chariots roaring toward lightness or darkness – are developed in a rigorous process of sketching, then painstakingly committed to canvas through a variety of layered techniques calculated to subvert any sense of planning and structure. Nava’s ‘carefully done wrong’ works, executed in acrylic, grease pencil, and spray paint, are gleeful celebrations of color, line, and pop medieval references; they are likewise meticulous exercises in balance and opposition. Within the boundaries of a single painting or between multiple works spread across his studio floor, forces of rivalry and conflict erupt and dissolve not only among the depicted figures, but the modes of depiction themselves.

Read more about the exhibition here.