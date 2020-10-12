Vito Schnabel Projects presents “Ariana Papademetropoulos: Unweave a Rainbow,” the first New York City solo exhibition for the Los Angeles-based artist. “Unweave a Rainbow” will debut a new series of large-scale works by the artist, in which she mingles images of natural phenomena with her meditations on interiors as analogs. The exhibition will also feature new small-scale additions to her ongoing series of “symbolist” paintings.

“Unweave a Rainbow” takes its title from the work of nineteenth-century English poet John Keats, who denounced physicist and astronomer Sir Isaac Newton for emptying rainbows of their poetry by explaining in scientific terms the phenomenon of refraction and its effects on human visual perception. Keats felt such information undermined the pleasure of seeing a rainbow in the sky by “reducing it to prismatic colors.” In spite of being thus unwoven, the rainbow persists as a symbol of childlike hope and future promise. Its meaning is bound between spiritual interpretation and scientific discovery, much as Papademetropoulos’s painting is bound between depiction and suggestion, realism and fantasy.

Papademetropoulos will transform the gallery’s space into a total environment, an enclosed sensual world of plush orange carpeting and sculptural modular floor cushions comprising rainbows. The velvet cushions, arranged in the corners of the room, can be taken apart and moved around, intended for viewers to lounge on the unwoven rainbow while taking in the prismatic color and uncanny content of her paintings. Visitors will find themselves in one of the artist’s constructed scenes, while the paintings become portals into other worlds, much like Papademetropoulos’s bubbles.

