White Cube Hong Kong is pleased to present an exhibition of works by the late Greek artist Takis (1925–2019) until 27 February 2021. Featuring sculptures drawn from a thirty-year period – from the end of the 1960s to the 1990s – it showcases the artist’s committed exploration of art and science. Takis carved out a new aesthetic territory, incorporating invisible forms of energy such as magnetic, acoustic or light waves as the fourth dimension of his work.

Born in Athens, Takis (né Panagiotis Vassilakis) took art into realms that were previously considered the domain of physicists and engineers. Describing himself as an ‘instinctive scientist’, he harnessed foundational forces to generate the forms, movements and sounds of his static and kinetic works.

