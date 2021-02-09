White Cube Bermondsey is pleased to present an exhibition by Al Held (1928−2005), the first solo presentation of his work in London since 2008. Focusing on paintings made in New York during the 1960s, the selection includes key works which exemplify Held’s unique exploration of hard-edged geometric abstraction. Featuring large-scale paintings and works on paper, the exhibition reveals the artist’s dedication to developing his own distinctive graphic language.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1928, Held created works of great complexity during his fifty-year career. Exploring the ability of abstraction to reach beyond the realm of the viewer’s primary senses, the artist continually expanded his painterly language and practice.

For more information, or to explore the online version of the exhibition, please visit White Cube’s website.