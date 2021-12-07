White Cube is pleased to present a selection of works by Antony Gormley at the gallery’s off-site project at West Palm Beach, Florida.

A series of life-size sculptures, titled ‘Strapworks’ (2018–ongoing), each map the space of a standing body with a line, or ‘strap’, of oxidised 4mm Corten steel that appears to continually flip as we move around the work. Also included in this presentation is a selection of seven drawings, which continues Gormley’s project of mapping connective systems within the body and space. These include key works on paper from the Rooter series (2017–18), which portray the human subject emerging from or receding into gridded structures, caught between lines that follow the three Cartesian coordinates. Also included are works from the Cosmic series, drawn evocations of supernovas and black holes in cosmic space.

With influences ranging from mathematics and ornithology to calligraphy and illuminated manuscripts, Gormley offers a brief history of the snaking line in the accompanying text, which serves to contextualise these bodies of work.

For more information, or to explore the online version of the exhibition, please visit White Cube’s website.