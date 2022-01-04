White Cube Bermondsey is pleased to present an exhibition of new works by Sarah Morris. Featuring film, paintings and works on paper that explore and create an architecture of forms, the exhibition furthers the artist’s interest in the psychology and perception of space and time.

Morris considers the city as a living, evolving organism and thinks of her new ‘Spiderweb’ paintings as ‘anthropocene forms’ − functional, engineered, yet fragile. Drawing on the recent experience of enforced restrictions and confinement that has resulted in an abrupt shift in temporal focus and social habits, these paintings explore spatial disorientation, perception and cognition.

The idea of networks, global interconnectivity and systematic visual forms, which have been the cornerstone of Morris’s practice, are also at play in the film poster drawings shown together for the first time. Presented on a single wall, these works attest to modes of communication, distribution, advertising, and the ways in which the semiotics of graphics are geographically contextual, and loaded with historical and political forces.

Her last film shot before the global pandemic, Sakura (2018) focuses on Japan’s second largest city and the original capital, Osaka. Commissioned by the Nakanoshima Museum of Art, the film is immersive, with the camera employed to reveal both the macro and the micro by cutting through the many layers of the city, a telescoping also present in the 1977 film Powers of Ten by Charles and Ray Eames, commissioned by IBM. Exploiting and playing with the genres of documentary and fictional filmmaking, in Sakura Morris depicts both real and fabricated time.

