White Cube is pleased to present Wang Gongxin’s first solo exhibition in London. Titled “In-Between”, the show takes inspiration from Tanizaki Junichiro’s “In Praise of Shadows” (1933), an essay exploring the shadows of traditional Japanese interiors against the dazzling light of the modern age.

In a group of 13 new multimedia works, Wang expands on Tanizaki’s thesis, as well as Japanese architect Kurokawa Kisho’s idea of ‘grey space’, where distinctions between inside and outside, artificial and natural, and individual and collective are blurred. Using a variety of high-tech art media, including video screens, neon lighting, and precision-milled and carved marble sheets, these works draw on East Asian cultural traditions to describe contemporary conundrums.

Born in 1960 in Beijing, Wang is a pioneering video and media artist. One of the first in China to use digital special effects, in 1999 he founded ‘Loft’, the earliest media art space in the country.

