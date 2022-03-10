“The nature of trees and grass is one thing, but there are many degrees of nature. Concrete can be nature. Interstellar spaces are also nature. There is human nature. In the city, you have to have a new nature. Maybe you have to create that nature.” — Isamu Noguchi (1970)

White Cube Bermondsey is pleased to present A New Nature, an exhibition of works by Isamu Noguchi (1904–88) conceived in collaboration with The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum. The exhibition takes its title from a talk Noguchi gave to students at the San Francisco Art Institute in 1970 where he urged them to forge ‘a new nature’ from the materials of urbanisation and technology they encountered around them. Bringing together several bodies of work that reflect the artist’s attempts to make us conscious of his broader understanding of nature, the works on show employ industrial methods and materials, yet appeal to our awareness of what is organic.