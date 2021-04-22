White Cube Bermondsey is pleased to present a major exhibition of works by Park Seo-Bo, his most comprehensive to date in the UK.

Born in 1931 in Yecheon, Gyeongbuk, Park is widely considered one of the leading figures in contemporary Korean art and credited as being the father of the ‘Dansaekhwa’ movement.

On the occasion of the artist’s 90th birthday, the exhibition reflects upon a lifetime of practice; from early figurative works to his vibrant ‘Colour Ecriture’ paintings produced since the early 2000s. Also on show are Park’s most recent ‘Ecriture’ abstractions, featuring horizontal blocks of pencil lines inscribed over a single colour of light pink, sky blue or acid green.

For more information, or to explore the online version of the exhibition, please visit White Cube’s website.