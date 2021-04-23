From the genesis of his career as a photographer, Dawoud Bey (b. 1953, New York) has turned the lens on American communities that are neither equitably seen nor heard. He immortalizes his subjects with reverence and sensitivity, and frames them within the immensely complex scope of U.S. history.

Dawoud Bey: An American Project is a comprehensive survey of Bey’s profound photographic practice. From his earliest portrait series entitled Harlem, USA (1975–79) to his more recent Night Coming Tenderly, Black (2017), a nocturnal exploration of the Underground Railroad’s northernmost reaches, Dawoud Bey prompts meaningful discourse about the artist’s responsibility to leverage his platform, document the underrepresented, and contribute to enacting social and political reform.

Dawoud Bey: An American Project is co-organized by the Whitney Museum of American Art and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. The exhibition is co-curated by Elisabeth Sherman, assistant curator at the Whitney, and Corey Keller, curator of photography at SFMOMA.

Exhibition date: April 17 – October 3, 2021