Stephen Neidich’s kinetic sculptures are made of industrial metal objects and tools found in the studio and the outside world. They leverage our familiarity of everyday objects against experience and performance of making art. These gestural spinning and rotating sculptures make plain how, and from what materials they are made, the acrobatics of their production. Stephen Neidich was born in New York City and currently lives and works in Los Angeles. His work spans installation, sculpture. He received a BA from Brown University and an MFA from CalArts. Neidich most recently had a solo exhibition at Wilding Cran, Los Angeles; his work has also been exhibited at Night Gallery, The Underground Museum, Nicodim Gallery Los Angeles, Hilde, Chimento Contemporary, Anat Ebgi and LA.

For more information, visit |wildingcran.com/5mmplease|here|.