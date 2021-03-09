The photographs of Dirk Braeckman (b. 1958, Belgium) are contrary by nature. Instead of trying to capture a certain reality, the artist is interested in the lie of the image and the multitude of its possible interpretations. By making the manipulation of the image visible but also by revealing its ambiguous nature, Braeckman’s photographs raise more questions than they answer.

At Zeno X Gallery, Antwerp, the artist currently presents his seventh solo exhibition entitled “FERNWEH.” This title refers to the desire to be far from home, to travel and explore new places. Being on the road is an important part of the artist’s life and as such inextricably linked to his practice. Interestingly, the exceptional circumstances of the past year brought along new opportunities. Since life has played out indoors, the locus of creation has also shifted from outside to inside: to the archive and the studio. Rummaging through his archive became an alternative way of traveling, one which made him look at the old recordings through fresh eyes. Moreover, by considering the archive as a world in itself, he discovered the possibility to use it as a basis for new recordings. Dirk Braeckman also spent more time than ever in his studio. Here experimentation takes central stage as the driving force behind the artist’s quest to push the boundaries of his medium.

Dirk Braeckman will participate in the São Paulo Biennial taking place later this year. He has had important exhibitions at KINDL, Berlin, The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth in Texas, the House of Art in Ceské Budejovice, Museum M in Leuven, BOZAR in Brussels, Le Bal in Paris, S.M.A.K. in Ghent, Kunsthalle Erfurt, De Appel in Amsterdam, De Pont in Tilburg, and many others. In 2017 Braeckman represented Belgium at the Venice Biennial.