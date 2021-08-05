Artforum at Sotheby's presents: Normal Exceptions

NORMAL EXCEPTIONS is a conversation about contemporary art in Mexico from the past 20 years with Sofía Hernández Chong Cuy, Director of Kunstinstituut Melly; Eugenio López Alonso, President of the Fundación Jumex Arte Contemporáneo; Kit Hammonds, Chief Curator of Museo Jumex; and artists Mario García Torres and Melanie Smith. The occasion for this event was the exhibition “Normal Exceptions” at the Museo Jumex in Mexico City, and explored questions of cultural identity and the Mexican diaspora, Mexico’s influence over artists’ practice, and the reception of Mexican art by the wider world, both past and present. The talk provides a fascinating insight into the often overlooked ‘exceptions’ of Mexican art that deserve to be placed in the spotlight.

Normal Exceptions is part of Artforum at Sotheby's, a partnership that brings audiences live conversations from around the globe about contemporary art and its contexts. The event was presented live online on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.